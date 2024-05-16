Twitter
Bollywood

Tanvi Azmi says she became a rebel after marrying Baba Azmi: 'Whole Mumbai erupted as a Brahmin girl married Muslim man'

Tanvi Azmi talks about how she turned rebellious after marriage with Baba Azmi.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 16, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Tanvi Azmi with Baba Azmi (Image: Instagram)
Tanvi Azmi is known for playing strong women characters on screen. The actress is currently impressing the fans with her recent series, Dil Dosti Dilemma where she plays Anushka Sen's grandmother, who often clashes with her rebellious granddaughter. In a recent interview, the actress revealed if she was a rebellious kid. 

In a recent interview with News18, Tanvi Azmi revealed that she was an obedient kid in her childhood but things changed after her marriage and that her rebellion began after she married Baba Azmi and said, "I was an obedient child and then something happened… I always had some rebellious blood in me, but it was dormant. However, there came a point when I rebelled and how! It happened when I got married and it was a lot. I felt like the whole of Mumbai had erupted because a Brahmin Maharashtrian girl had married a Muslim man and it was just like the end of the world for many. For me, that was when rebellion began and it stayed, it just never went away." 

In the same interview, Tanvi Azmi also revealed if she feels pressured by fame being a part of the family of achievers like Shabana Azmi, Kafi Azmi, and Javed Akhtar and said, "It feels great to be a part of a family like that, but it never daunted me. It never made me feel like I needed to achieve what others had achieved. That is their journey, I am happy with my journey as long as I get good and diverse work. My focus and my thrust is to do work that challenges me. My focus has never been that this person in my family has done this much or that much. We all have our strengths and weaknesses, so I have never compared myself to anybody or felt lesser because of the achievers in my family. I feel extremely proud of each and every one of them." 

Dil Dosti Dilemma is a coming-of-age drama that stars Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, Shruti Seth, Elisha Mayor, Revathi, and Shishir Sharma along with others in key roles and has received immense love from the audience.

