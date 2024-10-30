In the video which is going viral on social media, a priest could also be seen performing the puja of the car. Media reports state that the car was bought by Salim Khan but his sons were not spotted during the puja.

Salman Khan has allegedly received a death threat again along with a demand of Rs 2 crore following which the Mumbai police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person, an official on Wednesday. Amid this, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, on the occasion of Dhanteras yesterday, bought a new car. A video of the family members has been going viral on social media where the Khan family can be seen performing a special puja of the car on the occasion. Media reports state that Salim Khan has bought a white Mercedes Benz GLS car which is priced at a whopping Rs 1.57 crore.

Here's the viral video

Salim Khan’s new buy has come amid new threats against Salman Khan and the increased scrutiny on the Khan family. The Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday received an anonymous message, threatening Salman Khan would be killed if he did not pay Rs 2 crore, the official said. The police registered a case against the unidentified person and an investigation was on into the matter, he added.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline desk received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor.

Notably, Salman Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April this year. A few months back, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan, leading to security enhancement for the actor.

