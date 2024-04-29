LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 48 to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The 48th game of IPL 2024 is set to take place between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 30th. Both teams have played 9 matches each in the tournament thus far.

Lucknow Super Giants have secured 5 wins out of 9 matches, placing them 5th on the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.059. They are coming off a loss against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have only won 3 out of their 9 matches. With 6 points, they currently sit at 9th place on the points table. They have suffered consecutive defeats in their last two matches.

Live Streaming details

The highly anticipated LSG vs MI match is set to take place at Ekana stadium, Lucknow. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between LSG and MI live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch presents an intriguing narrative for bowlers, featuring two distinct phases. At the start of the match, pacers dominate the scene, utilizing the swing of the new ball, especially during evening games played under floodlights. However, as the game advances and the ball loses its shine, spinners come to the forefront, making the most of conditions that favor their skills.

Weather report

The weather forecast indicates nearly perfect conditions for the upcoming match. Although there may be some overcast skies, there is no chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to remain pleasant, hovering around 39 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are forecasted to be mild, around 27%, ensuring a comfortable environment for spectators to enjoy the event.

Predicted playing XI

LSG: KL Rahul (C & WK), Quinton De Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

MI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood

Also read| LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians