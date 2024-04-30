Ileana D'Cruz says her work has gone unnoticed, didn't get offers after signing Barfi: 'Haven't received my dues'

Ileana D'Cruz feels that a lot of the work that she has one has kind of gone unnoticed.

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is known for her roles in films like Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and Do Aur Do Pyaar, in her recent interview talked about her journey in the film industry.

After welcoming her first child, a baby boy, in August 2023, she took a break from the limelight. While talking to India Today, "If I'm being completely honest, no, I don't feel like I've received my due. I definitely feel that a lot of the work that I've done has kind of gone unnoticed. And I don't know why."

While talking about her debut in Hindi films after working in South films, Ileana said, "It wasn't meant to be a shift. It was me doing a Hindi film because I genuinely loved Barfi as a story. I thought that it was an unusual film, and I didn't really see myself doing anything like that or having something like that come my way ever again. It was a one-off and I thought it would be stupid to give it up. It wasn't like ‘Oh, now I am moving my base to Bollywood, and I am never going to do a South Indian film again.’ But I feel somewhere when I signed up to do Barfi, there was this weird misconception that 'she's moving to Bollywood now. She's not going to be interested in doing South films'."

Ileana made started her acting career with 2006 Telugu film Devadasu, she appeared in numerous Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films until 2012. Her Bollywood debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Anurag Basu's Barfi marked a significant career milestone. However, following her role in Barfi, she saw a decline in offers from the South Indian film industry.

