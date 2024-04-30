'He might have lost his...': AAP leader gives big update on Raghav Chadha

Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed that Raghav Chadha had undergone a significant eye surgery in the United Kingdom. According to Bharadwaj, Chadha's condition was serious, with a risk of potential blindness

Bharadwaj said, "He is in the UK; there was a complication in his eyes and I was told that it was quite critical that he might have lost his eyesight as well. He has gone there to get treatment. I have my best wishes with him. He will be back soon in good health and will join the campaign," according to ANI.

Chadha, who has been in London since March, underwent a vitrectomy, a type of eye surgery aimed at preventing retinal detachment. Despite his absence, Chadha remains active on social media, sharing updates on AAP's activities and advocating for the party's initiatives.

However, Chadha's stay in London has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP's social media head, Amit Malviya, raised questions about Chadha's meetings with British Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill, known for her support of Khalistani separatism and anti-India sentiments.

Malviya highlighted Gill's alleged involvement in funding violent protests and anti-India activities. The BJP's concerns regarding Chadha's association with Gill have sparked controversy amid AAP's election campaigning.