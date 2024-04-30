Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Sons makes massive Rs 8350000000 deal, it now owns Rs 8350 crore brand’s…

This Hollywood film on Hanuman has Bollywood stars, is set in India, but censor refuses its India release because...

Ileana D'Cruz says her work has gone unnoticed, didn't get offers after signing Barfi: 'Haven't received my dues'

JD(S) suspends Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna over 'sex scandal'

'He might have lost his...': AAP leader gives big update on Raghav Chadha

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Sons makes massive Rs 8350000000 deal, it now owns Rs 8350 crore brand’s…

This Hollywood film on Hanuman has Bollywood stars, is set in India, but censor refuses its India release because...

Ileana D'Cruz says her work has gone unnoticed, didn't get offers after signing Barfi: 'Haven't received my dues'

Amazing benefits of eating carrot

10 Indian actors who studied in medical college

Ways to get rid of greasy hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

This Hollywood film on Hanuman has Bollywood stars, is set in India, but censor refuses its India release because...

Biggest pan-India film, made in 38 languages, shot in 7 countries, bigger than Baahubali; not Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurcharan Singh's friend makes shocking claim about show's makers: ‘They have not...'

HomeIndia

India

'He might have lost his...': AAP leader gives big update on Raghav Chadha

Despite his absence, Chadha remains active on social media, sharing updates on AAP's activities and advocating for the party's initiatives

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 01:03 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed that Raghav Chadha had undergone a significant eye surgery in the United Kingdom. According to Bharadwaj, Chadha's condition was serious, with a risk of potential blindness

Bharadwaj said, "He is in the UK; there was a complication in his eyes and I was told that it was quite critical that he might have lost his eyesight as well. He has gone there to get treatment. I have my best wishes with him. He will be back soon in good health and will join the campaign," according to ANI.

Chadha, who has been in London since March, underwent a vitrectomy, a type of eye surgery aimed at preventing retinal detachment. Despite his absence, Chadha remains active on social media, sharing updates on AAP's activities and advocating for the party's initiatives.

However, Chadha's stay in London has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP's social media head, Amit Malviya, raised questions about Chadha's meetings with British Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill, known for her support of Khalistani separatism and anti-India sentiments.

Malviya highlighted Gill's alleged involvement in funding violent protests and anti-India activities. The BJP's concerns regarding Chadha's association with Gill have sparked controversy amid AAP's election campaigning.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Badaun Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check date of voting, key candidates, and other important details

Meet actress, who was body shamed, called 'village girl', rejected films because of kissing scenes, is now...

Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Kolhapur Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Meet actor, who married popular villain's daughter, starred in India's first Rs 200-crore film, then gave many flops

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement