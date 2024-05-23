Meet richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, worth Rs 91 crore; and it’s not Krishna Shroff, Asim or Gashmeer

Not Krishna Shroff, Asim Riaz or Gashmeer Mahajani, but this actress is the richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Rohit Shetty's reality game show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its 14th season. This year, the shooting will happen in the beautiful locations of Romania. All 12 contestants have already reached the location. A star-studded set of contestants are all set to face their fears and entertain the audience as well.

From Asim Riaz to Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff, 12 celebrities are all set to go through difficult stunts on Rohit Shetty's show. However, do you know which of these 12 is the richest contestant? Well, to give a hint, she has worked with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in hit films and later left films to television. She is none other than Sumona Chakravarti.

Sumona Chakravarti started her career as a child actress in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala-starrer Mann. The actress then made her television debut with the show Kasamh Se, however, her first success came when she starred in the hit television show Bade Achche Laagte Hain. After this, the actress starred in two hit films, Barfi alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz, and Kick alongside Salman Khan.

Sumona also became popular after her stint in Kapil Sharma's show Comedy Nights with Kapil, wherein she essayed the role of her wife in the show. The actress is now all set to appear in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 According to Siasat Daily, she is the richest contestant in the show with a whopping net worth of Rs 91 crore. Following her is Krishna Shroff (Rs 41 crore), Asim Riaz (Rs 40 crore), Gashmeer Mahajani (Rs 30 to 35 crore), Shalin Bhanot (Rs 13 to 16 crore), Shilpa Shinde (Over Rs 15 crore), Karan Veer Mehra (Rs 11 crores), Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Rs 8 to 10 crores),

Aditi Sharma (Rs 7 crores) and Abhishek Kumar (Rs 5 crores approx).

