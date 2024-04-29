Meet actor, who was bullied, boycotted by celebs, went door-to-door for work, apologised publicly, later Akshay Kumar...

Vivek Oberoi's once decision changed everything for him and ruined his career in Bollywood.

Life can change in the blink of an eye, we never know how one wrong decision can ruin our dreams. Today, we will talk about the actor, who was one of the biggest stars but his one decision changed everything in his life including his career.

We are talking about Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi, who won our hearts with his roles in Saathiya and Shootout at Lokhandwala and established himself as one of the greatest actors in the early 2000s. However, his one decision changed everything for him and made him a struggler in the industry once again.

When he dropped his father's surname

Despite being from a filmy background, the actor had a tough time. Vivek, who is the son of popular actor Suresh Oberoi, in one of his interviews, talked about his Bollywood journey and revealed that he struggled for 18 months before he got the film. While speaking to City Times, Vivek said, “my family never brought me up being entitled. We were never told that ‘yeh baap dada ki jagir hai, isko le chalo’ (here’s an estate passed on from your father and grandfather, you get to take it forward). I remember my father decided that he was going to launch me in a film project and I had a crisis of conscience on that. I actually opted out of the film. I dropped my last name so I wouldn't embarrass my father, struggled for 18 months, went door-to-door, doing interviews, and doing auditions and finally got a chance to audition with Ram Gopal Varma.”

Feud with Salman Khan

On April 1, 2003, Salman Khan called a press conference where he said that Salman Khan had been threatening him because of an alleged relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was the superstar’s ex-girlfriend.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor recalled that time and said, “I’m glad that I emerged from that. I kind of came up through the trial by fire and survived it. But not everybody’s going be that lucky.” He added, “In hindsight, I went through a lot of stuff that was unnecessary. A lot of lobbies, a lot of repressive stories. It’s been one of the dark sides of our industry. And I’ve been on the receiving end of it. I know how frustrating it is, it can make one feel extremely, exhausted and tired. You feel like, I’ve just delivered an award-winning, commercially successful performance in Shoot out Lokhandwala and after that, I’m sitting at home for 14 months, not getting any work.”

Apologised publicly

He later apologised to Salman Khan several times, publicly. While speaking to Anas Boukhash, Vivek said, “Each serious relationship teaches you. It leaves you with something. The bad breakups, the really toxic relationships teach you your patterns. They teach you what you should stay away from. Like I discovered that some of us have a hero complex, where you come in like a knight in shining armour, and say, ‘I will take care of this for you’.”

Akshay Kumar helped him

Recently, the actor revealed that it was Akshay Kumar who helped him during this phase. He talked to him and heard about his problems when whole industry boycotted him. He gave him practical solutions that helped him earn money, getting shows and a positive environment.

