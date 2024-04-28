Meet man who broke UPSC topper IAS officer Tina Dabi's record of...

Aditya Srivastava, an IPS officer from Lucknow, has written an incredible success story by topping the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) 2023 Civil Services Exam (CSE). Aditya's journey to the top began with his education at CMS Lucknow's Aliganj branch, where he was a topper in Class 12 with 95% marks. In addition to securing the first position, Aditya has set two unique records in his name. He continued on to study for his BTech and MTech degrees at IIT Kanpur, where he won a gold medal. Before deciding to pursue his goal of passing the UPSC exam, Aditya spent 15 months working for Goldman Sachs.

His hard work and perseverance paid off, as he received the highest marks in the interview round among the top performers over the last ten years, surpassing even popular IAS Tina Dabi. Aditya also made history as the UPSC topper during her tenure as an IPS officer. With 899 marks from the written exam and 200 from the interview, he received 1099 total marks, which made him the highest mark-getter over the previous 5 years.

Millions of aspirants who want to pass the UPSC exam and serve their country find inspiration in Aditya's success. His success demonstrates that anyone can overcome any challenge and realise their dreams if they are committed and focused.