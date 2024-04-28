Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava, who got AIR 1 in CSE exams 2023, breaks IAS Tina Dabi’s record of…

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns, says party allied with AAP

Sonam Kapoor says she gained 32 kg during pregnancy, was traumatised: 'Never going to feel the same'

Weather updates: IMD issues severe heatwave condition in these states; check forecast here

Sahil Khan detained by Mumbai SIT in Mahadev betting app case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who broke UPSC topper IAS officer Tina Dabi's record of...

Bank Holidays in May 2024: Branches to remain closed for 10 days this month, check full list

Govinda had tears in his eyes on seeing Arti Singh as bride, Krushna Abhishek reveals: 'Agar woh thodi der...'

Animals that eat their own babies

Low-calorie Indian snacks to enjoy in summer

Which country has the most mosquitoes?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Not Paresh Rawal, this superstar was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju, he rejected because...

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who broke UPSC topper IAS officer Tina Dabi's record of...

Aditya Srivastava, an IPS officer from Lucknow, has written an incredible success story by topping the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) 2023 Civil Services Exam (CSE).

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aditya Srivastava, an IPS officer from Lucknow, has written an incredible success story by topping the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) 2023 Civil Services Exam (CSE). Aditya's journey to the top began with his education at CMS Lucknow's Aliganj branch, where he was a topper in Class 12 with 95% marks. In addition to securing the first position, Aditya has set two unique records in his name. He continued on to study for his BTech and MTech degrees at IIT Kanpur, where he won a gold medal. Before deciding to pursue his goal of passing the UPSC exam, Aditya spent 15 months working for Goldman Sachs.

His hard work and perseverance paid off, as he received the highest marks in the interview round among the top performers over the last ten years, surpassing even popular IAS Tina Dabi. Aditya also made history as the UPSC topper during her tenure as an IPS officer. With 899 marks from the written exam and 200 from the interview, he received 1099 total marks, which made him the highest mark-getter over the previous 5 years.

Millions of aspirants who want to pass the UPSC exam and serve their country find inspiration in Aditya's success. His success demonstrates that anyone can overcome any challenge and realise their dreams if they are committed and focused. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Two men arrested for supplying firearms in Salman Khan's house firing incident

Not Paresh Rawal, this superstar was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju, he rejected because...

From Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini to Arun Govil: Key candidates in fray in Lok Sabha polls Phase 2

Meet IAS officer, IIM graduate, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR...

IPL 2024: Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel fifties help Rajasthan Royals take down LSG by 7 wickets in Lucknow

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement