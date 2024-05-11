Twitter
Not Rajkummar Rao, but this actor was first choice opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Stree; he rejected because...

Rajkummar Rao was not the first choice opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Stree.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 11, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

article-main
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Stree
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor impressed everyone with their performance in the horror comedy film Stree. The film emerged to be a box office success and now, the sequel of the movie is also in the making. However, do you know that Rajkummar Rao was not the first choice for the role? 

Yes, before Rajkummar Rao impressed everyone with his performance in Stree, the film was offered to another actor, who rejected the role because of his other work commitments. He is none other than Vicky Kaushal. 

During his appearance at Neha Dhupia's talk show, when Vicky Kaushal was asked to pick a film that he turned down but later became a hit and he regrets not doing, his answer was Stree. The actor further added that he couldn’t take up the project because he was shooting for Manmarziyaan at the time. While Stree became a hit, Manmarziyaan failed to impress the audience and even struggled at the box office. 

Helmed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K, Stree is a horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Flora Saini, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Made in Rs 30 crore, the film collected Rs 182 crore worldwide. The film is the first installment in Maddock Supernatural Universe followed by Roohi and Bhediya.

After receiving immense love for the first part, the makers are here with the second installment of Stree. The film is currently under development and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 31, 2024, exactly 6 years after the first part.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Chhaava, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a historical drama set to release on December 6. 

