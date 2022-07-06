Rajkummar Rao opens up on nepotism in Bollywood, says 'it will always...'

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is a fine example of a 'self-made star,' and he believes that apart from nepotism, opportunities also co-exist in Bollywood. While promoting his upcoming movie Hit- The First Case, Rao shared his views with India Today. Rajkummar said, "Nepotism will always be there, but now there are many opportunities. I have friends who were my classmates but are getting recognition now, thanks to OTT platforms. Like Jaideep (Ahlawat) who did so well in Pataal Lok and Pratik (Gandhi) in Scam 1992. So, nepotism will be there, but at last, your work and talent will speak."

The topic of nepotism became a debate after Rao's Judgemental Hai Kya co-star Kangana Ranaut mocked Karan Johar as the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' in Koffee With Karan. Since then, there has been a constant debate over the topic. After commenting on nepotism, Rajkummar also added that there is no fixed formula for making a 'hit' film. He further added that he would love to do films that will make him 'proud' as an actor. Earlier he told India Today, “When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I’m looking forward to taking this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju."

Originally, the film was set to open in theatres on May 20. The makers, however, released a statement on May 13 stating that the film will be released in July. Rajkummar's upcoming thriller Hit- The First Case is the official Hindi adaptation of 2019's Telugu hit of the same name. Apart from Rao, the film stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead. Hit- The First Case will hit cinemas on July 15.