Meet man, film producer, businessman, who has whopping net worth of Rs 12800 crore, he leads....

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 21, 2024, 06:16 PM IST

When it comes to creativity and achievement in the field of educational technology, Ronnie Screwvala's name comes to mind. As the creator of upGrad, he has transformed online education in India, enabling thousands of students to advance their careers and prosper in the digital era.

Ronnie Screwvala was born on September 8, 1962, in Mumbai, India. His family is middle class. Ronnie's father, who worked in the film distribution industry, gave him a love of media and entertainment at a young age. Despite having limited resources, Screwvala was raised to value perseverance and hard work.

Screwvala started his first business at the age of 19 after graduating from college, a cable TV company dubbed "Network." This endeavour made his future success in the media and entertainment sectors possible.

UpGrad is a digital education platform that Ronnie Screwvala founded in 2015 with the goal of offering easily accessible and superior learning opportunities. Screwvala created upGrad as a way to close the gap between conventional education and industry demands, seeing the growing need for lifelong learning and skill development.

UpGrad, led by Screwvala, took a novel approach to online learning by partnering with leading universities and business professionals to provide courses that are pertinent to the industry. The platform stands out in the crowded edtech market thanks to its emphasis on individualised learning, mentorship, and practical projects.

UpGrad has grown significantly since its founding, drawing millions of students and collaborating with top universities across the globe. With a focus on quality and a strategic vision, Screwvala has led upGrad to become one of India's biggest online learning platforms, meeting a wide range of learning needs in multiple domains.

 With innumerable success stories of students changing their careers and accomplishing their professional objectives, upGrad's influence goes beyond statistics. number of honours have been bestowed upon Screwvala for his unwavering pursuit of excellence, including inclusion in India Today's list of the "50 Most Influential Indians".

As upGrad keeps growing in scope and services offered, Ronnie Screwvala is committed to equipping people with the abilities necessary to prosper in a world that is changing quickly. His steadfast dedication to innovation and education keeps aspiring entrepreneurs and students alike motivated, solidifying his reputation as a trailblazer in the field of educational technology.

Screwvala has transformed online learning and enabled countless people to realise their full potential and create better futures for themselves and society at large through his visionary leadership and unwavering pursuit of excellence.

