IMD Weather Update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in coming days; check state-wise forecast

The Meteorological Department's All India Weather Bulletin states that a significant western disturbance is centred over central Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and the surrounding areas.

Delhi's weather is about to change once more. Light rain is expected in the Delhi-NCR areas, according to a warning from the meteorological department. A three-day warning of winds gusting between 25 and 35 km/h has been issued by the Meteorological Department for Delhi NCR. According to IMD, Delhi's maximum temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius, while the lowest will be 24. According to meteorologists, Delhi-NCR won't see a heat wave until May 3.

The Meteorological Department's All India Weather Bulletin states that a significant western disturbance is centred over central Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and the surrounding areas. In addition, there is a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan's northwest. A trough runs from South Chhattisgarh to North East Jharkhand. These weather systems have already caused heavy rains in several areas of Jammu Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, and their effects will be felt in the areas of Delhi NCR as well.

The areas of Delhi NCR will also see the effects of these weather systems, according to the Meteorological Department. Over the next 24 hours, Delhi may see some light rain. Strong winds will blow during this time. A wind speed of 25 to 35 km/h is possible. For May 4, the Meteorological Department has also forecast light rain in the Delhi NCR. The wind speed on April 29, 30, and May 1st can reach 25 to 35 km/h.

The Meteorological Department reports that starting on May 5, there will be a rise in temperature. In Punjab, there will be heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and strong winds on April 29 and 30, while in Haryana and Chandigarh, there will be heavy rain on April 29. A dust storm during this time will be expected to travel between 40 and 50 km/h. In Punjab, there's also a chance of intermittent hailstorms over the course of the next day. With the exception of two days, IMD has predicted typical weather in Delhi NCR.