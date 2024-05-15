Meet singer, whose first single broke records, left India after involvement in Salman Khan's hit-and-run case, is now...

Twitter
Remember Kamaal Khan, who sang the blockbuster track O O Jaane Jaana? The singer was the eye witness in Salman Khan's hit-and-run case.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 15, 2024, 04:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kamaal Khan in a music video/YouTube screengrab
    In the late 1990s, one song featuring shirtless Salman Khan playing guitar became chartbuster and broke records. The 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya is still remembered largely due to this track named O O Jaane Jaana. It was Kamaal Khan's first song as a playback singer in Bollywood. The singer, who was born in London, became a sensation and overnight star, and even went on to win the R. D. Burman Award for New Music Talent at the 44th Filmfare Awards in 1999.

    Kamaal went on to sing multiple songs in the next couple of years in Salman Khan films such as Jaanam Samjha Karo, Hello Brother, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. But, one night in 2002 cut short his career and rocked the Hindi film industry as well. 

    On September 28, 2022, Salman's white Toyota Land Cruiser crashed into the pavements near American Express Bakery at Hill Road at Bandra, killing one person and injuring four others. Kamaal Khan was also present inside the car during the shocking incident and as the case began gradually, Kamaal left India secretly in 2007 and went back to London. Multiple reports stated that before leaving India, Kamaal had given a statement to Mumbai Police that it was Salman who was driving the car that night. 

    But in 2015, Kamaal denied such reports and told India TV that he had not made any such statement. The singer said, "I cannot make any statement right now through the media. It will then become a trial by the media, and it has been so since the beginning in this hit-and-run case." When he was asked why he vanished in the middle of the case, Kamaal said, "It was reported in media that Kamaal Khan has vanished. It is impossible, because my address and telephone number in London have remained unchanged for last 25 years. So I don't understand, why these people are saying Kamaal Khan has vanished. In fact, I had been going and coming to India, but after the accident I had several difficulties in getting my visa applications approved. My visa applications were rejected several times."


    Salman Khan with Kamaal Khan

    Later in 2015, the Bombay High Court had acquitted Salman Khan of all the charges in the hit-and-run case after the superstar's driver Ashok Singh said that he was driving the car 13 years back. Two years after the court verdict, Kamaal Khan made his comeback to Bollywood as he began singing playback songs for Salman with Tubelight, and followed it up with Race 3, Bharat, and most recently in the 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

