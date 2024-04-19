Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shettys Properties Worth Rs 98 Cr Attached By ED | Breaking News | Mumbai

ED attaches property worth around Rs 98 crore belonging to Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra. The action against the duo comes in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the ED. The attached properties include a flat in Juhu, a bungalow in Pune, and equity shares in the name of Raj Kundra. According to ED, the attached properties bought by Kundra are POC in a cryptocurrency case.