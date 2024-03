Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

In a significant development in Delhi's political landscape, Bansuri Swaraj, a prominent Supreme Court advocate and daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, has been named the candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming elections. Set to contest from the New Delhi constituency, Bansuri's journey into politics marks a noteworthy transition from her legal career to the realm of governance.