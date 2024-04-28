Meet man who built massive business empire in Indonesia, has net worth of Rs 68880 crore, he is brother-in-law of...

His brother-in-law is India's second-richest metal and mining billionaire with a net worth of around Rs 1,36,100 crore.

Lakshmi Mittal, the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, is a well-known billionaire worldwide with a net worth of almost Rs 1,36,100 crore. He is an Indian steel magnate based in the UK. , Mittal is the second-richest billionaire in India in the metal and mining industries. Many people are aware of Mittal's accomplishments and stories on the internet. Still, not many are aware of his sister Seema Lohia, who is married to Sri Prakash Lohia, the richest man in Indonesia. Sri Prakash Lohia is the founder and chairman of Indorama Corporation, an Indonesian textile and petrochemical conglomerate. He has worked in the manufacturing sector for more than 40 years. As of February 12, his current net worth is reported by Forbes to be Rs 68880 crore. He's an Indonesian millionaire businessman, born in India, and he lives in London.

Much of Lohia's wealth came from manufacturing polymers and fertilizers. One of the biggest lithograph and old book collectors in the world is Lohia. He possesses the second-largest collection of coloured lithographs in the world. Lakshmi Mittal, a London-based steel magnate with an estimated net worth of Rs 143610 crore, is the brother-in-law of Lohia. Lohia graduated from Delhi University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Lohia is a board member of several of the group's firms. Amit, his son, serves as the company's vice chairman.

Lohia was born in Kolkata on August 11, 1952, to Mohan Lal Lohia and Kanchan Devi Lohia. He and his father moved to Indonesia in the 1970s, when they co-founded the spun yarn company Indorama Corporation. He has three siblings. In the late 1980s, Mohan Lal Lohia divided the firm among his three sons to avoid future family strife. Lohia's elder brother Om Prakash moved to India and started Indorama Synthetics. The younger brother, Aloke, founded Indorama Holdings, a wool yarn producer in Thailand.

In 2006, Lohia, the largest petrochemical company in West Africa and the continent's second-largest Olefin producer, acquired an integrated olefin facility in Nigeria. With its headquarters located in Singapore, Indorama Corporation is the primary holding company for Lohia.

Presently, it has become a dominant force in the materials industry, producing medical gloves, polyolefins, fertilizers, and raw materials for textiles. The company started producing polyester fibres from Petchem compounds in 1991, and then it started producing PET resins.