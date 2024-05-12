Twitter
Meet actress, who married co-star, divorced him after 9 years, is now single mother, surprised everyone in Heeramandi

Canada arrests fourth Indian for suspected role in separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Meet superstar, rejected for looks, called B-grade, heroines refused to work with him; he then gave India's biggest hit

Israel intensifies action in central Gaza, operation underway in eastern Rafah

Happy Mother’s Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share on this special day

Meet actress, who married co-star, divorced him after 9 years, is now single mother, surprised everyone in Heeramandi

Sanjeeda Shaikh plays one of the leading characters in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 12, 2024, 07:38 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi has become the biggest talk of the town since its release on Netflix on May 1. The show is being praised for the performances of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Another actress, who has surprised everyone, with her splendid act is Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Popular TV actress Sanjeeda made her acting debut in a small role in the 2003 film Baghban. After doing a couple of Tamil and Kannada films, Sanjeeda gained recognition through her first TV show Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, in which she played the titular character and won the hearts of the audiences.

The actress won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3 in 2007 with her boyfriend Aamir Ali, with whom she shared screen space in the 2008 serial Kya Dill Mein Hai. In 2012, Sanjeeda and Aamir tied the knot with each other. In 2020, they revealed that they have a daughter named Ayra Ali through surrogacy. The couple were granted divorce in 2021, with Shaikh getting Ayra's custody.

Sanjeeda has starred in multiple successful serials such as Ek Hasina Thi, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, and Naagin 3. She also was seen in leading roles in the films Taish and Kaali Khuhi, which were both released directly on OTT. But, 2024 has been extremely luck for the actress as she has already been a part of two of the biggest projects in her career.

Sanjeeda was first seen in a pivotal role as Saachi Gill in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, which grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. Now, she is earning love and praises for her incredible performance as the cunning tawaif Waheeda in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

