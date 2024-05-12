Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Akhilesh Yadav to Asaduddin Owaisi, list of key candidates in Phase 4

With three phases already completed, the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be announced on June 4

The intense campaigning for Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections wrapped up on Saturday ahead of voting in 96 constituencies. A whopping 1,717 candidates from 10 States/UTs are gearing up for the electoral battle in this phase. Voting for Phase 4 will be held on May 13.

Here's a glimpse of the key battlegrounds and notable candidates:

Baharampur: In Baharampur, the Congress, BJP, and TMC are engaged in a fierce battle. West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a strong contender, faces competition from BJP's Dr. Nirmal Kumar Saha and Yusuf Pathan.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad braces for a showdown between BJP's Madhavi Latha and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, seeking his fifth term.

Kannauj: SP's Akhilesh Yadav faces BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj.

Krishnanagar: TMC's Mahua Moitra looks to defend her seat against BJP's Amrita Roy. In the previous election, Moitra secured victory after defeating BJP's Kalyan Chaubey.

Begusarai: BJP's Giriraj Singh faces CPI's Awadhesh Rai in Begusarai. Singh emerged victorious in the 2019 elections, defeating CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar.

Munger: JD(U)'s Lalan Singh locks horns with RJD's Anita Devi in Munger. Singh emerged victorious in the last elections, defeating RJD's Neelam Devi.

Srinagar: NC's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi competes against PDP's Waheed Parra in Srinagar. The seat is currently held by NC chief Farooq Abdullah.

Asansol: TMC's Shatrughan Sinha is all set to challenge BJP's Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia in Asansol.

With three phases already completed, the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.