International action superstar Tony Jaa to debut in Indian cinema with this sequel; not Singham Again, Pushpa 2, Stree 2

Tony Jaa, best known for Ong Bak and Tom Yum Goong action franchises, will soon debut in Indian cinema

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 10, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

International action superstar Tony Jaa (Image: IMDb)
    Thai martial artistes Dan Chupong and Tony Jaa will be seen in Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business. The upcoming film will be a sequel to the 2023 film Lakadbaggha and has Anshuman Jha, Riddhi Dogra and Eksha Kerung in the lead.

    On collaborating with the renowned stars, Anshuman Jha said, “Very excited to have begun training for Lakadbaggha 2 – the animal lover-vigilante universe gets bigger. Sunny Pang, Dan Chupong, Tony Jaa are some of the biggest Asian stars & I am a huge fan of these Asian stars. It will be a dream come true for me in addition to being a huge responsibility to be an action film with any of them.”

    The film will go on floors later this year. Sanjay Shetty has come on board to direct the film. The first part is the story of an animal lover vigilante vs an animal abuser kingpin. This action film deals with the underbelly of the illegal animal trade and the inhuman treatment of the voiceless creatures.

    Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    MOST WATCHED

