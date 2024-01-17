Headlines

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Nino Bambino: Weaving a New Narrative - How One Baby Brand is Reshaping India's Love Affair With Cotton

'Who will say no to...': Mohammed Shami's gets candid on T20 World Cup selection query

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Bollywood

Ridhi Dogra, Anshuman Jha-starrer Lakadbaggha to be screened for Environment Minister

The special screening all about finding ways to help the Indian Striped Hyena and showing the film's commitment to helping the environment.

Manish Chauhan

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

Lakadbaggha
As Lakadbaggha marks its first anniversary, the film continues to capture the hearts of audiences, resonating with its unique blend of action and a powerful conservation message. With the announcement of Lakadbaggha Part 2, the excitement surrounding the world's first animal-lover vigilante film universe is set to soar to new heights in 2024.

To commemorate this milestone, a special screening is planned for the esteemed Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Forest DG of India Prakash Goyal in the coming week. Anshuman had met the environment minister last year & discussed the possibilities of using cinema as a tool for spreading awareness. The focus of this exclusive screening is to discuss possibilities about the conservation of the Indian Striped Hyena and promote the adoption of indie-dogs, showcasing the film's commitment to environmental causes, especially adopting not shopping.

Lakadbaggha has also received a prestigious invitation from Cinema Paradiso in Auroville for a special screening and talk on January 15th 2024. This event will not only showcase the film but also provide a platform for lead actor Anshuman Jha to engage with the multi-cultural audience in Auroville.

After garnering positive responses on various international film festival platforms including the 'Best Actor' award at HBO SAIFF New York & 'Vision Award' Best Film at the Indisches Film Festival Stuttgart - Lakadbaggha has been hailed as a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience. The film's real performances by the star cast including Rdhi Dogra, Milind Soman, Paresh Pahuja & Eksha Kerung - have made it a favorite among cinema lovers & animal lovers. Zee5 recently announced Lakadbaggha-1 as one of its biggest films of 2023.

Anshuman Jha expressed his gratitude on this occasion, stating, "As we celebrate a year of the world's first animal lover vigilante in the coming week - Lakadbaggha continues to entertain and this cinematic universe holds a special place in my heart. The opportunity to premiere the film again for the ministry this month is a testament to the impact it has had on conservation awareness. If we can promote the message which helps in the conservation of the Indian Striped Hyena & in adoption drives for Indie-dogs - that will be our biggest victory. I am also extremely delighted by the invitation to cinema Paradiso & am looking forward to interacting with the audience in Auroville."

