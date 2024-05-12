Viral video: Pakistani blogger shares love for Hindu family's food stall in Karachi, internet reacts

After visiting "Kavita Didi Ka Indian Khana," a food stall run by a Hindu family in Karachi, Pakistani blogger Karamat Khan shared his experience on Instagram.

A blogger from Pakistan recently shared his delightful experience after paying a visit to a food stall managed by a Hindu family in Karachi. The food cart, named "Kavita Didi Ka Indian Khana," is operated by Kavita and her family near the Cantonment railway station in Karachi.

In an Instagram post, Karamat Khan shared a video where he captured his visit to Kavita's stall. The family serves both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, with their stall gaining popularity across Pakistan. Among their specialties are Pav Bhaji, Vada Pav, and Dal Samosa. Karachi locals, as shown in the video, showered praise on the deliciousness of every dish served by Kavita.

In the video, Kavita mentioned, "Vada Pav is a Mumbai favorite, but now it's gaining popularity among Karachi residents too." Karamat, trying Vada Pav for the first time, also expressed his appreciation for the dish.

Karamat highlighted that food enthusiasts in Karachi are fond of the delicacies offered by this Hindu family, affectionately referring to the young entrepreneur as "Kavita didi."

The mention of "Kavita didi" quickly went viral on Instagram after Karamat's post.

Comments poured in with expressions of joy from Indian viewers, happy to see Pakistanis enjoying Indian delicacies like Vada Pav and Pav Bhaji. "Lots of love and respect from India," one comment read.