Srikanth box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika-starrer sees 86% growth on Saturday, earns...

Rajkummar Rao and Jyotika-starrer Srikanth has collected Rs 6.45 crore net in India in its first two days.

Updated : May 12, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Rajkummar Rao and Jyotika in Srikanth
Starring Rajkummar Rao and Jyotika in the lead roles, Srikanth was released in the theatres on May 10 and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. Rajkummar portrays Srikanth Bolla, the visually impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries in the inspirational biopic.

The film witnessed a slow start on its opening day, but then saw a growth of over 86% on its second day due to positive word-of-mouth. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Srikanth earned Rs 2.25 crore on its first day of release. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 4.2 crore, taking the two-day collection to Rs 6.45 crore net in India. Its worldwide gross collections are Rs 7.70 crore for its first two days.

After Shaitaan and Crew in March, April has been a dull phase at the box office. With two biggiest Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan releasing in the first week of April, it was expected that both the films will continue to fill theatres in the entire month. But, both movies bombed at the box office and saw empty theaters in its first week only.

With the ongoing IPL and Lok Sabha elections, Bollywood played safe and avoided to take any chances at the box office. Now, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Srikanth is the first major release after a month and it will be interesting to see if the film can continue to attract audiences to the big screens after the opening weekend.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth also features Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani under their banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

