Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 10:08 PM IST

Meet woman who moved to US, leads Rs 780770 crore company, has net worth of...
Many Indian-origin people are successfully leading top companies in different fields including IT. Several such people have become billionaires after working for decades. Some of them did their initial schooling in India but later moved abroad for better career opportunities. One such person is Jayshree Ullal, who is leading Arista Networks, a computer networking firm. She has been the president and CEO of the Rs 780770 crore market cap company since 2008. 

The billionaire has more than 40 years of networking experience. She is among America's self-made women in 2024. According to Forbes, the 63-year-old has a real-time net worth of USD 3.8 billion as of June 5 (around Rs 31680 crore). She owns about 3 per cent of Arista's stock.

Ullal was born in London into a Hindu family of Indian origin and grew up in Delhi. She did her schooling in India's national capital, but later moved to the US to pursue her graduation in B.S. in Engineering (Electrical) at San Francisco State University. Ullal also holds an M.S. degree in engineering management from Santa Clara University. She resides in California and holds US citizenship.

Ullal joined Arista when it had no revenues and fewer than 50 employees. In her current role, she is responsible for Arista's business and thought leadership in AI and cloud networking. 

Before joining Arista, she worked at Cisco Systems, semiconductor firm Advanced Micro Devices and Fairchild Semiconductor. She is also on the board of directors of Snowflake, a cloud computing company. 

