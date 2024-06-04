BSP Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

BSP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released its list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voting was held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024. The BSP, founded by Kanshi Ram and led by Mayawati, focuses on social justice and empowerment for marginalized communities, including Dalits, Adivasis, and Other Backward Classes.

BSP's Performance in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

In the 2019 elections, the BSP secured 10 Lok Sabha seats. Notable victories included:

- Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): A stronghold for the BSP due to its focus on Dalit empowerment.

- Ghosi (Uttar Pradesh): Another significant win, reinforcing the party's influence in the state.

BSP Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

As India prepares for the 2024 elections result, the BSP has announced candidates for various constituencies across states. Here are some key candidates:

Uttar Pradesh

- Baghpat: Praveen Bainsla

- Meerut: Debabrata Tyagi

- Akbarpur: Rajesh Dwivedi

- Kanpur: Kuldeep Bhadauria

- Agra: Pooja Amrohi

- Ayodhya: Sachchidanand Pandey

- Amroha: Dr. Mujahid Hussain

- Moradabad: Irfan Saifi

- Saharanpur: Majid Ali

- Pilibhit: Anish Ahmed Khan alias Phool Babu

- Unnao: Ashok Pandey

- Muzaffarnagar: Dayaram Prajapati

Tamil Nadu (Preliminary List)

- Chennai North: E. Iqbal

- Chennai South: G. Prakash Robert

- Chennai Central: M. Samaran

- Sriperumbudur: K. Prabhakaran

- Kanchipuram (SC): S. Ilayaraja

- Arakkonam: D. Pandian

- Vellore: K. Jayamani

- Dharmapuri: R. Hari

- Kallakurichi: N. Jeevanraj

- Salem: S. Murali

- Erode: P. Eswaran

- Tiruppur: V. Palani

- Nilgiris: A. Ganesamoorthi

- Karur: A. Athikrishnan

- Coimbatore: K. Velmurugan

- Dindigul: S. Nachimuthu

- Mayiladuthurai: T. Elanchizyan

- Nagappattinam: J. Jegathish

- Thanjavur: A. Jayapal

- Sivagangai: R. Ranjithkumar

- Madurai: T. Ramarpandi

- Virudhunagar: K. Suresh

- Tuticorin: A. Manikkaraj

- Kanyakumari: G. Vijayan

- Ramanathapuram: N. Sivanandham