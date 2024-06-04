Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

As the counting is underway in Odisha, BJP is emerging victorious in the state. If CM Patnaik wins this election, he would become India's longest serving Chief Minister.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik is contesting from Hinjili, continuing his long-standing commitment to development and governance. If CM Patnaik wins this election he would become India's longest serving Chief Minister. But as the countuing has staeted, BJP is leading in the state. Pinaki Misra is running from Puri. In Kendrapara, Anubhav Mohanty is contesting, aiming to leverage his popularity and focus on youth issues. Lekhashree Samantsinghar is the candidate from Balasore. In Sambalpur, an important constituency, Pranab Prakash Das is running.

