Meet man, once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, now lives in rented home, struggling to…

Though most people are familiar with Gautam Singhania as the chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group. Raymond Group has a market capitalization of about Rs 14280 crore, few people are aware of his father, Vijaypat Singhania. Vijaypat was once the head of the entire Raymond empire and now resides in a rented flat. Vijaypat was once richer than Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and other well-known billionaires. His relationship with Gautam soured after he gave all of his company's shares to him. This was the beginning of his downfall. According to him, at one point, the dispute over a plot of land got so bad that Gautam threw Vijaypat out of home.

From a young age, Vijaypat Singhania was embroiled in a family feud. He claimed that following his uncle's death, his cousins tried to seize control of Raymond. Until he began thinking about dividing the Raymond Group between his two sons, everything was going well. Nevertheless, Madhupati Singhania, one of his sons, severed his family ties by moving to Singapore. Vijaypat Singhania stated in a Business Today interview that he is currently struggling to maintain his living standards and lead a decent life.

