Meet woman who started business at 21 but failed, then earned Rs 10 crore by...

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 10, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

Charlie Day, a 35-year-old British woman who first became a millionaire and then a billionaire by creating a Facebook page, now teaches others to grow their businesses by offering sales advice to entrepreneurs and other companies through her Facebook Community, Sales Is Easy. 

The Sun reported that Charlie Day from Chelmsford started her entrepreneurial journey by establishing a children's theater school in 2011 when she was 21. This venture marked her initial foray into business. Since then, she has diversified into four additional enterprises. Now, she has made over £1 million (Rs 10 crore) in sales through her sales consulting agency and she aspires to achieve a turnover of Rs 100 crore by 2029.

Charlie, who is a mother of one, can now afford a full-time nanny and go for luxury holidays with her family.

Even during the COVID-19 lockdown 2020, her theater school ran online because she had a great sales strategy. She knew that with a good sales strategy, she could move forward.

During that time, many businessmen used to seek advice from her to expand their businesses. She then started a Facebook group named Entrepenuers Growth Club. In this, she started adding exclusive-paid content, in which she told everyone how to grow their business. In the first month she earned around Rs 26,000, By the end of that year, she started earning in lakhs.

