Krishna Mukherjee accuses Shubh Shagun producer of harassing, threatening her: ‘I was changing clothes when...'

Krishna Mukherjee pens a note accusing the producer of her last show, Shubh Shagun of harassing her, leading her to depression and anxiety.

Krishna Mukherjee, who rose to fame with hit television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was last seen in Dangal TV’s Shubh Shagun, opposite Shehzada Dhami and since then the actress has taken a break from TV. The actress has now revealed the reason behind quitting the show.

On Saturday, Krishna Mukherjee took to her Instagram and shared a post accusing the Shubh Shagun producer of harassing her and threatening her. She also alleged non-payment of her dues, because of which she stopped shooting.

The actress stated that she has been going through depression and anxiety for the past few months because of the producer and claimed that she was harassed on the sets of the show. She further added that the producer locked her in the makeup room, banged the door when she was changing clothes, and threatened her multiple times.

The actress’ post read, “I never had the courage to speak my heart out but today I decided not to hold it back anymore. I am going through tough times and the last one and a half year was not at all easy for me. I am depressed, and anxious and cried my heart out when I was alone. It all started when I started doing my last show Shubh Shagun for Dangal TV. That was the worst decision of my life. I never wanted to do it but I listened to others and signed the contract.”

She further wrote, “The production house and the producer @kundan.singh.official has harassed me so many times. They even once Locked me in my makeup room because I was unwell and I decided not to shoot because they were not paying me for my work plus I was unwell, they were banging on my makeup room's door as if they would break it , when I was changing my clothes. they never cleared my payments to date for 5 months. And it's a really big amount. I have been to the production house and dangal office but they never entertained me.”

She concluded by saying she felt unsafe at the set and thus quit the show. “Also was given dhamki many times. I felt unsafe broken and scared throughout. I feel unsafe. I asked for help from so many people but nothing. Nobody could do anything about it. People ask me why I am not doing any show? This is the reason. I am Scared what if the same thing happens again?? I need justice,” the actress wrote.

As soon as the actress dropped the post on Instagram, her friends and fellow actors from the TV industry came in support of her and asked her to take legal action. Aly Goni asked Krishna to be ready to file a police complaint when he comes back to Mumbai. Shraddha Arya, Aditi Bhatia, Pavitra Punia, and others assured her she is not alone in the fight.

