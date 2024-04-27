Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Manipur: Two CRPF personnel killed in Kuki militants' attack in Naransena area

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for severe heatwave conditions in these states, check forecast here

These 9 Indian dishes make it to the list of ‘best stews in the world’

Krishna Mukherjee accuses Shubh Shagun producer of harassing, threatening her: ‘I was changing clothes when...'

Meet 90s top Bollywood actress, who gave hits with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ended career; has now become…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manipur: Two CRPF personnel killed in Kuki militants' attack in Naransena area

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for severe heatwave conditions in these states, check forecast here

Krishna Mukherjee accuses Shubh Shagun producer of harassing, threatening her: ‘I was changing clothes when...'

10 animals with most scary voice

8 Mughal emperors with most wives

Dry fruits to avoid eating in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Highlights: Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls Recorded Voter Turnout Of 63%

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) Goes Missing, Father Files Complaint

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Uttar Pradesh: Ground Report And Analysis Of Noida And Ghaziabad

Krishna Mukherjee accuses Shubh Shagun producer of harassing, threatening her: ‘I was changing clothes when...'

Meet 90s top Bollywood actress, who gave hits with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ended career; has now become…

This actress, who once worked as pre-school teacher, changed diapers, later gave six Rs 100-crore films; is now worth…

HomeTelevision

Television

Krishna Mukherjee accuses Shubh Shagun producer of harassing, threatening her: ‘I was changing clothes when...'

Krishna Mukherjee pens a note accusing the producer of her last show, Shubh Shagun of harassing her, leading her to depression and anxiety.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 08:53 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Krishna Mukherjee (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Krishna Mukherjee, who rose to fame with hit television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was last seen in Dangal TV’s Shubh Shagun, opposite Shehzada Dhami and since then the actress has taken a break from TV. The actress has now revealed the reason behind quitting the show. 

On Saturday, Krishna Mukherjee took to her Instagram and shared a post accusing the Shubh Shagun producer of harassing her and threatening her. She also alleged non-payment of her dues, because of which she stopped shooting. 

The actress stated that she has been going through depression and anxiety for the past few months because of the producer and claimed that she was harassed on the sets of the show. She further added that the producer locked her in the makeup room, banged the door when she was changing clothes, and threatened her multiple times. 

The actress’ post read, “I never had the courage to speak my heart out but today I decided not to hold it back anymore. I am going through tough times and the last one and a half year was not at all easy for me. I am depressed, and anxious and cried my heart out when I was alone. It all started when I started doing my last show Shubh Shagun for Dangal TV. That was the worst decision of my life. I never wanted to do it but I listened to others and signed the contract.” 

She further wrote, “The production house and the producer @kundan.singh.official has harassed me so many times. They even once Locked me in my makeup room because I was unwell and I decided not to shoot because they were not paying me for my work plus I was unwell, they were banging on my makeup room's door as if they would break it , when I was changing my clothes. they never cleared my payments to date for 5 months. And it's a really big amount. I have been to the production house and dangal office but they never entertained me.”

She concluded by saying she felt unsafe at the set and thus quit the show. “Also was given dhamki many times. I felt unsafe broken and scared throughout. I feel unsafe. I asked for help from so many people but nothing. Nobody could do anything about it. People ask me why I am not doing any show? This is the reason. I am Scared what if the same thing happens again?? I need justice,” the actress wrote. 

As soon as the actress dropped the post on Instagram, her friends and fellow actors from the TV industry came in support of her and asked her to take legal action. Aly Goni asked Krishna to be ready to file a police complaint when he comes back to Mumbai. Shraddha Arya, Aditi Bhatia, Pavitra Punia, and others assured her she is not alone in the fight. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What's closed, what's open in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad today?

Krishna Mukherjee accuses Shubh Shagun producer of harassing, threatening her: ‘I was changing clothes when...'

Meet actress who was in love with Dev Anand, rejected superhit film for shocking reason, then quit acting, is now..

Gautam Singhania’s estranged wife Nawaz Modi faces major setback, wants Rs 58340000000 for…

Manipur: Two CRPF personnel killed in Kuki militants' attack in Naransena area

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement