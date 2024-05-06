Tamil Nadu TNDGE +2 Result 2024 declared: 94.56% pass TN HSC 12th, direct link here

Students to access their TN HSC scorecards via the official websites – dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu 12th grade results for 2024 were declared on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has released the results for Class 12 HSC plus 2 on May 6. Students to access their TN HSC scorecards via the official websites – dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu 12th grade results for 2024 were declared on Monday. Class 12 overall pass percentage stands at 94.56 per cent.

According to the official schedule, the TN HSC +2 results for 2024 are scheduled to be unveiled promptly at 9:30 am on May 6. The early morning release ensures that students can promptly check their results and plan their next steps accordingly.

Here are the official websites where students can check their TN board exam results for 2024:

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

apply1.tndge.org/dge-result-list

TN Board Results 2024: Steps to check