SS Rajamouli says he spent zero money to promote this blockbuster: ‘We just used our brains to…’

SS Rajamouli reveals spending zero money on the promotions of one of his blockbusters.

SS Rajamouli has made some of the big-budgeted blockbusters like RRR, Baahubali, and more. The filmmaker recently revealed how much he spent on the promotions of one of his blockbusters and the amount will leave you shocked.

During a press conference for his upcoming animated series, Baahubali: Crown of Blood, SS Rajamouli shared how the promotions of Baahubali were planned so that all the money was spent on making the film and zero money had to be spent on promotions.

He said, “The first thing is that I don’t think highly of myself. I don’t think low of myself. If my next project is coming out, I don’t assume everyone will be waiting for it. At the same time, I don’t think I am a nobody. I try to be in the right frame of mind and always eager to look for newer audiences. So how can I reach to the newer audiences and how can I make them come and watch my movie? How can I invest in them? That is the only thought that drives the entire publicity campaign.”

He further added that they didn’t buy any spots and said, “When we said that we spent zero budget on Baahubali, that means yes, we didn’t buy any spots, we didn’t pay any papers and websites to put up the posters or anything like that. But we did a lot of homework for that. We created so many videos. We created digital posters internally. We released the characters. We released the making videos, so we did a lot of things. So a lot of publicity happened but the thing is that we didn’t spend money to do it. We just used our brains and time to do it.”

He concluded, “Each film is different. Each product is different. You market it focused on product to product, but the base of it is that we constantly strive to bring in new audiences and get them interested in the product.”

Baahubali starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Ramya Krishnan emerged to be a blockbuster and collected Rs 650 crore worldwide and the second part collected Rs 1788 crore worldwide. SS Rajamouli is all set to release his animated series, Baahubali: Crown of Blood and this has left fans excited. The filmmaker is also collaborating with Mahesh Babu for SSMB29 which is reportedly set to be one of the most expensive projects.

