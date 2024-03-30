Meet man who has earned Rs 4200 crore at box office, much more than many superstars, he works as a...

We have often heard about actors and actresses lighting the box office on fire and giving blockbuster films in their careers. However, there is not much talk about the director and producers who make the film what it is, the force behind making a film successful. Today, we will tell you about one of the best directors of the film industry who has arguably not given a single flop in his career. His track record is so immaculate that it would not be wrong to call him the most successful producer and director of Indian cinema.

The film director we are talking about today is SS Rajamouli who has more than Rs 4000 crore at the box office, which is more than any other Indian director. There is so much confidence in SS Rajamouli's work that film stars line up to get an opportunity to work with him. SS Rajamouli, who works mainly in Telugu cinema, is the highest-grossing Indian director of all time, as well as the highest-paid director in India.

He is known for his epic, action, and fantasy drama films. So far, in his career, SS Rajamouli has directed twelve feature films, and all of them have been successful at the box office.

Three of his films - 'Baahubali: The Beginning' (2015), 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' (2017), and 'RRR' (2022) - are among the top six highest grossing-films in India to date. The total box office earnings of SS Rajamouli's films is estimated to be over a whopping Rs 4200 crore.

The next name in the list of India's highest-grossing filmmakers is Rohit Shetty, whose 15 films have collectively earned Rs 2815 crore. After him is 'Dangal' director Nitish Tiwari who had earned over Rs 2000 crore through the Aamir Khan film. Then, Rajkumari Hirani, made a profit of Rs 2377 crore from his 6 films. Whereas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali earned Rs 1673 crore from 10 films. All these big directors are still far behind SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli is currently working on SSMB 29, which is anticipated to be one of the biggest projects directed by him and starring Tollywood's superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is rumoured to have a budget of around Rs 1000 crore. Currently, pre-production work for SSMB 29 is underway.

As per reports, SS Rajamouli's net worth is reportedly $20 million which is Rs 166 crore.

