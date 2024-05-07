Twitter
Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 saree is copied from Deepika Padukone, says Reddit: 'Sabyasachi has to stop...'

Reddit calls out Sabyasachi over similarities between Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 look and Deepika Padukone's old saree.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 07, 2024, 04:09 PM IST

Reddit finds similarities between Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi sarees
Alia Bhatt recently stunned everyone with her outfit at the Met Gala 2024, as she wore a Sabyasachi saree. However, now a pic comparing Alia Bhatt's look with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's old looks is going viral on social media and fans think Sabyasachi copy-pasted the designs. 

Keeping the theme of Met Gala 2024, 'The Garden of Time' in mind, Alia Bhatt wore a sheer floral saree with a butterfly blouse featuring ruffled sleeves. While some netizens lauded the actress' choice of outfit and crowned her as the best-dressed celeb at the fashion event. A section of society thinks her saree was copied from Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's old looks.

Sabyasachi has to stop copy pasting his old looks
byu/Capital-State-9758 inBollyBlindsNGossip

On Tuesday, Reddit shared a photo pointing out similarities between Deepika Padukone's look from the Marathi Filmfare Awards 2017, wherein she wore a sheer floral saree, and Alia Bhatt's look from Met Gala 2024, both of which were designed by Sabyasachi. The Redditors called out the designer for copy-pasting the design and Alia for 'copying' Deepika Padukone. 

Some users also felt that Katrina Kaif's reception saree (also designed by Sabyasachi) is quite similar to the one Alia wore at the Met Gala 2024. One of the users commented, "Dude the accuracy." Another wrote, "Katrina also wore it on her wedding and it's ever closer with the same green color palettes. Sabya should have given her a lengha instead or something." Another comment read, "Alia should have opted for GG or RM, Sabya's designs are so repetitive it sore to the eyes now." Another wrote, "Sabya run out of idea..."

Netizens not only called out the fashion designer for copy-pasting the designs but also the actress for choosing something similar to what Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif had worn earlier. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared the details about her Met Gala 2024 look revealing that it took 163 individuals dedication over 1965 man hours to make the saree. 

Talking about wearing the Sabyasachi saree Met Gala 2024, Alia Bhatt said, "I am feeling great and very excited. It is my second time at the Met Gala, but it is the first time I am wearing a saree. When I thought of the dress code, 'The Garden of Time', it needed something timeless and there is nothing more timeless than a saree." 

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the movie Jigra which also stars Vedang Raina, the actor who made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film is backed by both Alia and Karan Johar and is set to release in theatres on September 27.

