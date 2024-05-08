Twitter
Education

IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1 joins IIT Bombay, gets job with Rs 70 lakh salary, leaves it to become a…

Prudhvi Tej Immadi cleared IIT-JEE with AIR 1 in 2011 and went to IIT Bombay for his graduation in electrical engineering.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 08, 2024, 06:35 AM IST

IIT-JEE topper Prudhvi Tej Immadi is an inspiration to many and his story is unlike any other IIT graduate. Securing AIR 1 in IIT-JEE, Prudhvi Tej Immadi made it to the news, however that was just the beginning of a path breaking career for the young Andhra man. Although IIT graduates are believed to get an easy placement, it is worth noting that graduating from IIT is not an easy task. The race for an IIT certificate begins even before the admission. One has to get good AIR in IIT-JEE to get admission in a desired IIT. Scores of IIT aspirants work hard for the IIT-JEE exam but only one is able to secure AIR 1. Prudhvi Tej Immadi was one of them. He cleared IIT-JEE with AIR 1 in 2011 and went to IIT Bombay for his graduation in electrical engineering. 

Born in Andhra Pradesh’s Dwaraka Tirumala, Prudhvi Tej Immadi got an international job offer with Rs 70 lakh annual salary at Samsung in South Korea even before 2014 placements started.  He also won the Aditya Birla Scholarship at IIT Bombay in the same year. After working at the job for sometime, Prudhvi Tej Immadi returned to India in 2016 and started preparing for UPSC.

He applied for Civils in 2017 and dedicated more than 14 hours a day for preparation. He focused on revising old papers and going through the syllabus. He was able to secure AIR 24 in his UPSC exam.  He is now the Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL). He played a key role in the purchase of cost-effective power from the open market during his tenure as Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO.

An inspiration to many, IIT graduate IAS Prudhvi Tej Immadi shared his life journey and the tricks that he used to prepare for two of the most difficult exams in the country. Immadi’s tips can be found on Quora and other social media platforms.

