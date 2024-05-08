Twitter
Entertainment

Security guard shot outside rapper Drake's Toronto mansion amid rap feud with Kendrick Lamar

The wounded guard, who was shot outside Drake's mansion, was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment of his injuries

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 08, 2024, 02:55 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Drake (Credit: fanpage/Instagram)
Drake's Toronto mansion became the focal point of a drive-by shooting incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning, leaving a security guard seriously injured.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Toronto police swiftly responded to the scene at Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue in the city's Bridle Path district, where a security guard, stationed outside Drake's residence, fell victim to the attack.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Drake News (@drakeofificial)

The wounded guard was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Inspector Paul Krawczyk, speaking at a press conference held outside Drake's residence, provided preliminary details of the incident. As per The Hollywood Reporter he said, "That person was working apparently as a security guard at the residence. He was standing outside the gates in front of the residence when the shooting occurred."

Authorities have secured video footage from security cameras positioned outside Drake's home, capturing the sequence of events. "We have individuals who obviously performed the shooting, who were seen in a vehicle. I do not have a description of the vehicle or the suspects at this time. Again, it's very early on in the investigation," remarked Krawczyk, underscoring the ongoing efforts to piece together crucial information.

While the investigation unfolds, speculation arises in light of the ongoing feud between Drake and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. Recent developments in their musical spat, with Drake's release of 'The Heart Part 6' countering Lamar's allegations, have thrust their rivalry into the spotlight. However, Krawczyk refrained from drawing direct connections, stating, "It is so early in the investigation that we don't have a motive at this time," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As the investigation progresses, Toronto police will conduct thorough inquiries within the neighbourhood, seeking potential witnesses and additional video footage to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. As per the reports, Drake is safe and cooperating with the authorities. 

(With inputs from ANI)

