Meet woman who studied at IIT, IIM, left lucrative job to crack UPSC in 1st attempt, became IPS then IAS, her rank was…

We are talking about IAS officer Divya Mittal from Rewari, Haryana. She did her engineering degree from the prestigious IIT Delhi. Later, she pursued MBA from IIM Bangalore.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 08:25 PM IST

The toughest exams in India include UPSC, followed by JEE for IIT and CAT for IIM. And there is one extraordinary person who has cracked all three of them and now works as an IAS officer.

We are talking about IAS officer Divya Mittal from Rewari, Haryana. She did her engineering degree from the prestigious IIT Delhi. Later, she pursued MBA from IIM Bangalore. Thereafter, she got am high-paying job in London. However, she quit it to achieve her UPSC dreams and moved to India along with her husband Gagandeep Singh.

She cleared UPSC in the first attempt without coaching and became an IPS. Thereafter, in her second attempt, she got 68th rank in 2012 UPSC CSE and finally became an IAS. 

Earlier posted as the District Magistrate (DM) of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, Divya presently is DM of Sant Kabir Nagar district. Her husband, Gagandeep Singh, also cracked UPSC and is serving as IAS in Kanpur.

In her advice to aspirants, Divya highlighted the importance of focus and determination in achieving academic goals. She urged aspirants to check their phone usage and app habits regularly, as distractions can be harmful.

 
