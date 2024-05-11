Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

RCB vs DC IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet IIT-JEE topper who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 1, decided to drop out of IIT due to…

Delhi weather update: Maximum temperature in capital settles at 38.9 degrees Celsius, check forecast for tomorrow

CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RCB vs DC IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet IIT-JEE topper who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 1, decided to drop out of IIT due to…

Delhi weather update: Maximum temperature in capital settles at 38.9 degrees Celsius, check forecast for tomorrow

Heeramandi still exists in Lahore, know current state of courtesans

6 effective home remedies for diarrhea

King who never lost to the Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

This actor rejected Abhishek Bachchan's film 4 times, later became scene-stealer of flop movie, producer gave him...

This film made John Abraham a star, broke his string of flops, was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, earned...

This actress started her career as an extra, earned Rs 1 for first movie, later became superstar, died lonely death

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi weather update: Maximum temperature in capital settles at 38.9 degrees Celsius, check forecast for tomorrow

Delhi was hit by a dust storm on Friday that uprooted trees and caused water logging in various parts of Delhi.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 11, 2024, 10:20 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 38.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The relative humidity oscillated between 62 per cent and 37 per cent during the day.

The capital was hit by a dust storm on Friday that uprooted trees and caused water logging in various parts of Delhi. Accompanied by thunderstorms and rainfall, the Met department reported wind speeds of 60 to 70 kmph in certain areas during the storm.

"Trees have fallen in seven of the 12 MCD zones, including Tilak Nagar, Green Park, Rajouri Garden, Ashok Vihar and other areas," according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) control room data. The MCD also reported waterlogging in Narela Zone at Hanuman Chowk, Begam Vihar.

"Due to the new active western disturbance, weather conditions will be affected in the capital," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Center, told PTI earlier. The weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky on Sunday with light rain and thunderstorms accompanied with gusty wind with the speed of 30 to 40 kmph. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 38 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READPowerful solar storm hits Earth, may affect internet, mobile network, Elon Musk says his... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haldiram may get Rs 425790000000 offer soon, world’s biggest PE firm planning to…

Viral video: Man's close encounter with chained tiger sparks outrage on internet, watch

Eggstraordinary cake: Vlogger makes cake with eggshells in it, video goes viral

Yodha OTT release: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's hostage rescue drama releases online, here's where you can watch

Jackie Shroff stuns fans with his chiseled physique, sculpted biceps at 67

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement