Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Four People Detained Interrogated In Bengaluru Blast Case

A low-intensity bomb blast struck the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookfield area on Friday noon, injuring around 10 people. Police responded swiftly, registering a case and detaining four individuals for questioning. Authorities are actively collecting information about the suspect, with the incident even being captured on camera.