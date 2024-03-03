Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Jamnagar witnessed a rare sight as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the pre-wedding celebration of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. The trio grooved to the beats of ‘Naatu Naatu’, each adding their unique flair to the dance. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also graced the event with a performance. Meanwhile, the expectant parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh captivated the audience with their dance on ‘Gallan Goodiyan’. The pre-wedding functions, as expected, turned out to be traditional and grand, allowing the guests to experience the beauty and taste of Indian culture. The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika have already begun in Jamnagar. From Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who’s who from different fields has arrived to attend the lavish celebrations.