Meet actress, who worked as waitress, was confused for drug peddler, bullied over looks, now owns...

Kalki Koechlin was often asked for drugs when she would go on beaches with her friends.

Actor Kalki Koechlin is one of the finest talents working in the film industry today. Born in India, she made her mark with her debut in Dev.D (2009), followed by hits like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

But do you know that her journey as an actress was not that easy as she doesn’t come from an Indian family? Kalki Koechlin was born in Pondicherry, India, on January 10, 1984, to French parents. She spent her early years in Auroville and later in Kallatty, Tamil Nadu. After her parents' divorce, she lived with her mother and attended Hebron School in Ooty. She studied drama in London, worked with a theatre company, and eventually moved back to India, settling in Mumbai to pursue acting.

While talking to the Humans of Bombay, the actress spoke about feeling like an outsider. She said, “I had an amazing childhood. For the most part, I was never aware that I was ‘white’. I didn’t feel like an outsider until much later. As I grew up, I noticed the difference. When I was a teenager, my friends & I would go on trips to the beach & people would approach me to buy drugs. I also had a nagging fear that I was being hit on because people thought I didn’t follow Indian customs.”

“After countless tries, I finally got my first role in DevD. But that wasn’t enough to guarantee more work. For 2 years I had no offers. But I didn’t give up, I kept writing and acting in my own plays and 2011 I had 4 movie releases,” she said.

She was married to Anurag Kashyap, but their marriage didn’t work and they got separated. She said, “The struggles never really end. When my ex-husband and I separated, I had to deal with the rumors. Every time I stepped out with a man, the media thought we were dating. Journalists would ask how my life was post-divorce, how was I handling my career and balancing it? Even concerned neighbours would ask my parents such questions. But I chose to ignore it.”

Koechlin, in 2015, founded her own theatre production company, Little Productions.

