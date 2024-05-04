Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: How Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians can still qualify for playoffs?

Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, key candidates, past election results

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs dozens of snakes, internet is scared

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: How Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians can still qualify for playoffs?

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs dozens of snakes, internet is scared

Diabetes: Warning signs of high blood sugar at night

Everyday Indian spices that help improve digestion

Birthplaces of Mughal kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Questions Over Contesting From Raebareli

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder: Canada Police Arrests Three Suspects In Killing Of Khalistani Leader

Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Congress Leader In 3-Day Custody, Party Protests

Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

Meet actor, who purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC preparation, went on to win National Awards, is now OTT king

This superstar was discovered by Zeenat Aman, became star at 15, was cheated in love, died tragically at 35 due to..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

Aamir Khan refused to play Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Ajay Devgn won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his brilliant performance in the 2002 film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 04, 2024, 06:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Aamir Khan missed his chance to win National Award
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aamir Khan has been a part of many critically and commercially-acclaimed films such as Rang De Basanti, Dangal, 3 Idiots, PK, Talaash, Sarfarosh, and Ghajini among others. But, surprisingly the actor still hasn't won any National Award for Best Actor yet. The superstar could have won the honour once, but he refused the film and his replacement took home the award.

The film being talked about is The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and before Ajay Devgn, the director Rajkumar Santoshi had approached Aamir to play the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on screen but he refused the role. When Aamir recently came on The Great Indian Kapil Show, he revealed the reason behind the same.

"Bhagat Singh ji is a very important historical figure. He was a unique human being. What he did at the age of 22-23, we can’t even think about it. His courage. He was fearless. That’s a very rare quality. Its beauty was that you see a young 23-year-old on the witness stand, whose mustache has not sprouted, making such big statements. If I stood there, I was already turning 40 at the time, it wouldn’t have looked good. That quality of a young guy saying such things won’t come to me. I told Raj (Rajkumar Santoshi) to cast some young boy in his early twenties. That is Bhagat Singh. That's why I didn't do it", Khan said.

It seems that Santoshi, with whom Aamir had worked in the 1994 cult classic Andaz Apna Apna, didn't heed to the superstar's suggestion and offered the film to the then 33-year-old Ajay Devgn. Ajay won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his brilliant performance. The 2002 release The Legend of Bhagat Singh also went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

READ | Meet actor, who purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC preparation, went on to win National Awards, is now OTT king

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gurucharan Singh missing case investigation reaches Mumbai; TMKOC cast, actor's family, friends to be questioned

Australia dethrone India to become No. 1 ranked test team after annual rankings update

'They don't want immigrants': US Pres Biden blames China, Japan's economic woes on 'xenophobia', says this about India

DNA TV Show: Why former Pakistan minister praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid Lok Sabha polls

Meet doctor who cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching, became IAS officer, married to an IAS, her AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement