Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

Aamir Khan refused to play Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Ajay Devgn won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his brilliant performance in the 2002 film.

Aamir Khan has been a part of many critically and commercially-acclaimed films such as Rang De Basanti, Dangal, 3 Idiots, PK, Talaash, Sarfarosh, and Ghajini among others. But, surprisingly the actor still hasn't won any National Award for Best Actor yet. The superstar could have won the honour once, but he refused the film and his replacement took home the award.

The film being talked about is The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and before Ajay Devgn, the director Rajkumar Santoshi had approached Aamir to play the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on screen but he refused the role. When Aamir recently came on The Great Indian Kapil Show, he revealed the reason behind the same.

"Bhagat Singh ji is a very important historical figure. He was a unique human being. What he did at the age of 22-23, we can’t even think about it. His courage. He was fearless. That’s a very rare quality. Its beauty was that you see a young 23-year-old on the witness stand, whose mustache has not sprouted, making such big statements. If I stood there, I was already turning 40 at the time, it wouldn’t have looked good. That quality of a young guy saying such things won’t come to me. I told Raj (Rajkumar Santoshi) to cast some young boy in his early twenties. That is Bhagat Singh. That's why I didn't do it", Khan said.

It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime & career. You need to keep him there constantly...

After all, these are those who wrote history with their #19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh#RajkumarSantoshi pic.twitter.com/xTr5iYF8ga — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 7, 2021

It seems that Santoshi, with whom Aamir had worked in the 1994 cult classic Andaz Apna Apna, didn't heed to the superstar's suggestion and offered the film to the then 33-year-old Ajay Devgn. Ajay won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his brilliant performance. The 2002 release The Legend of Bhagat Singh also went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

READ | Meet actor, who purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC preparation, went on to win National Awards, is now OTT king

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.