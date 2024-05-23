Twitter
Meet superstar who worked in many hit shows, earns Rs 2 lakh per episode, has now decided to quit TV due to..

Tejasswi Prakash, born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 1993, is best known for playing Ragini in 'Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', and Pratha in 'Naagin 6'. She made her debut on TV in 2012 in Life OK's thriller '2612'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 23, 2024, 02:34 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Tejasswi Prakash is a name in Indian television that needs no introduction. The actress made her debut in the year 2012 and has since become a household name. Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most successful actors in the Indian television industry which is why it is shocking to know that the actress has now decided to take a break from television. 

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Tejasswi Prakash was quoted as saying, "I want to explore different mediums. But as they say, never say never. I have learnt it from life, and I have learnt it the hard way. So, I am not going to say that I will never do a TV show. After all, it has made me who I am today. If done in the right manner wherein you pick the right shows, then you certainly get recognition. People know me, but now I want that to translate into something else. So yes, I have taken a break from television."

Tejasswi Prakash, born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 1993, is best known for playing Ragini in 'Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', and Pratha in 'Naagin 6'. She made her debut on TV in 2012 in Life OK's thriller '2612' and since then worked in many superhit TV shows. 

In 2020, she made her reality TV debut with 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'. In 2021, she participated in Colors TV's 'Bigg Boss 15' and emerged as the winner of the show. It was after her Bigg Boss win that Tejasswi Prakash was offered 'Naagin 6' which turned out to be the longest-running season of the popular franchise. According to reports, Tejasswi Prakash charged Rs 2 lakhs per episode for the popular TV show.

Tejasswi Prakash, who is Maharashtrian, also made her Marathi debut with 'Mann Kasturi Re'. Now, Tejasswi is looking for a transition in her career and believes that a break from TV could do some good for her career.

She said, "Yes, it is tough, but people have done it, and so, I feel I can do it too. It might take a little longer, but it is not impossible." 

Tejasswi Prakash has been in a relationship with actor and host Karan Kundrra since 'Bigg Boss 15'. Her estimated net worth is Rs 25 crore.

