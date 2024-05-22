Twitter
Top 6 footballs under Rs 500 on Amazon

Love for the game of football and short of having a good one? Get an amazing range of strong and durable football that too in your budget without compromising in quality and having an issue with the high price tag.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : May 22, 2024, 08:05 PM IST

The bravehearts' game is football, and it's a sport loved across the globe. Millions dream of playing this game, which has a huge fan following, and many players aspire to become professional footballers. This passion is matched by the quality budget footballs available on Amazon. Find some and have a game of goals.

Nivia Storm Football

  • The Warrior-1 model features high gloss PU synthetic leather stitched with ankle collar mesh for added durability and breathability.
  •  It comes with a moulded removable P.U sockliner and a soft cushion NR EVA inner insole for enhanced comfort during wear. 
  • The duo foam soft compressed midsole, combined with the shank, provides support and stability while maintaining a comfortable feel.
  •  Its multi-directional outsole ensures excellent traction and manoeuvrability on various surfaces. 
  • The outsole stitching on the sole lip further enhances support, especially on the forepart of the foot.

Vector X Street Soccer

  • The Vector X football is made of durable rubber material in a striking black-orange colour scheme.
  •  Designed for adults, it weighs approximately 0.43 kilograms and features a rubberized moulded construction with a textured surface comprising 32 panels. 
  • This ball is particularly excellent for hard and rough surfaces, showcasing high durability and resilience.
  • It performs exceptionally well in all weather conditions, making it a reliable choice for outdoor play. 
  • With a weight ranging from 400 to 450 grams, a circumference of 69.00 to 70.00 centimetres, and a diameter of 22.00 centimetres, this football offers quality and versatility for your games

Vector X Neo Football 

  • This football is suitable for use on hard ground without grass, wet and grassy ground, as well as artificial turf surfaces.
  •  It is a size 5 ball with a diameter of 219mm, made from synthetic rubber material. The rubber moulding gives it a weight range of 410-450 grams.
  •  Featuring superior thread hand stitching and a specially engineered shiny surface, this ball offers excellent durability and grip.
  •  Its balanced configuration ensures total ball control and low water uptake, making it ideal for training, recreation, or specifically for children under 16 years old.

Nivia Country Colour Football

  • The package includes 1 football in a striking white/navy colour combination, sized at 5. 
  • This ball is suitable for use in all conditions and is ideal for both training sessions and matches.
  •  Made from durable rubber material, it features a butyl core/bladder and is machine-stitched for enhanced durability. 
  • The construction type is machine-stitched with rubberized moulded panels, ensuring a sturdy build. 
  • This football is waterproof and suitable for various playing surfaces, including hard ground without grass, wet and grassy ground, and artificial turf.

Cosco Rubber Hurricane Football

  • This football is constructed using rubberized moulding with strong nylon winding for added durability.
  •  It is suitable for use on hard ground without grass, wet and grassy ground, as well as artificial turf surfaces.
  • The butyl bladder provides lasting air and shape retention, ensuring a consistent performance throughout the game.
  •  Its dimple design promotes true flight and aerodynamic stability, enhancing the overall playing experience.
  •  Ideal for soccer training and recreational use, this size 5 football is made from rubber material, offering a reliable choice for various playing conditions.

Vector X Brasil Rubber Moulded Football

  • This football is a rubberized moulded ball with a textured surface and features a single-piece construction with 32 panels. 
  • It is specifically designed to perform excellently on hard and rough surfaces, showcasing high durability. 
  • The ball excels in all weather conditions, making it a reliable choice for various playing environments.
  •  With a weight range of 400 to 450 grams, a circumference of 69.00 to 70.00 centimetres, and a diameter of 22.00 centimetres, it offers consistent performance and optimal size for gameplay.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

