Meet actress, who lost father at 13, was molested by boyfriend, threatened by underworld; later became first woman to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Panchayat season 3: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta's series set to premiere on this date

Pakistani groom gifts framed picture of former PM Imran Khan to bride, her reaction is now a viral video

Staff Development: Pharmacist in Charge priorities training, skill enhancement for enhanced pharmacy services

Meet actor who bought his school, demolished it to take revenge from teachers who beat him, faced backlash when...

Indian Oil reveals massive Rs 52150000000 plan, to invest Rs 13040000000 in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Panchayat season 3: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta's series set to premiere on this date

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted Rs 640 crore villa to Anant Ambani and Rs 450 crore necklace to....

Pakistani groom gifts framed picture of former PM Imran Khan to bride, her reaction is now a viral video

7 star kids that defied nepotism and made successful careers outside Bollywood

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 vegetarian foods rich in Vitamin B12

5 actors who would look better as Lord Rama than Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

Panchayat season 3: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta's series set to premiere on this date

Meet woman, sister of a superstar, who was once Sridevi's manager, their relationship was ruined due to..

Meet actress who worked with Ajay Devgn, Hrithik, was forced to change name, is married to a superstar, is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, who lost father at 13, was molested by boyfriend, threatened by underworld; later became first woman to...

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is one of the most stunning and most talented actresses in Bollywood, still makes headlines with her beauty. But her journey from a middle-class family to becoming the owner of Punjab Kings has, however, never been easy. She had lost her father in a car accident when she was just 13 years old.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 02, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Preity Zinta
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is one of the most stunning and most talented actresses in Bollywood, still makes headlines with her beauty. But her journey from a middle-class family to becoming the owner of Punjab Kings has, however, never been easy. She had lost her father in a car accident when she was just 13 years old.

Today, we will talk about her life and the struggles that she faced

Early life:

Preity Zinta was born on 31st January 1975,  her father, Durganand Zinta, was an officer in the Indian Army. He died in a car accident when she was just 13. In the accident, her mother, Nilprabha, got severely injured and was bed-ridden for two years. This incident turned her life upside down, everything changed and she became mature rapidly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

The actress has two brothers, Deepankar (who is an Indian Army officer), and Manish (who lives in California).

School life:

Zinta had a tomboyish childhood, she was disciplined because of her father's military background. She attended the Convent of Jesus and Mary boarding school in Shimla, where she found close friends despite feeling lonely. She was very good in academics, particularly in literature and sports like basketball. After schooling, she studied English at St. Bede's College in Shimla, followed by a graduate program in psychology, earning a postgraduate degree in criminal psychology. She ventured into modeling after her first TV commercial for Perk chocolates in 1996.

Other works

Despite being one of the top actresses, between 2004 and 2005, Preity wrote a series of columns for BBC News Online South Asia.

In 2008, Zinta, along with Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, and others, acquired ownership rights for the Mohali-based Twenty20 cricket team of the Indian Premier League (IPL), naming it Kings XI Punjab (renamed Punjab Kings in 2021).

Until 2009, she was the only woman to own an IPL team and the league's youngest owner.

Controversies:

Zinta has faced controversies, notably her involvement as a witness in the Bharat Shah case in 2003, where she testified against the Indian mafia despite receiving extortion threats during the shooting of the film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. Unlike other witnesses who retracted their statements, Zinta stood firm, leading to her receiving witness protection and staying out of the public eye for two months. She was forced to stay away from the public eye for two months.

Personal life:

Zinta dated businessman Ness Wadia from February 2005 to May 2009, with their relationship often making headlines and sparking speculation about engagements or breakups. In 2014, she filed a complaint against Wadia, accusing him of molestation, threats, and abuse during an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium.

Now she is happily married to an American businessman Gene Goodenough.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Suspense continues over Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi's candidatures from Raebareli and Amethi, final decision today

This actress, daughter of millionaire, was forced to work as maid, famous for her bold image, married superstar's...

Google banned over 2200000 apps from Play Store, removed 333000 bad accounts for…

Meet 70s' most daring actress, who created controversy with nude scenes, was rumoured to be dating Ratan Tata, is now...

Kashmera Shah opens up on Govinda attending Arti Singh’s wedding, blessing her sons: ‘Now I can proudly show my kids...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement