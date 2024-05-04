Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IAS after securing AIR…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Canadian police arrest 3 suspects in killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar: Reports

Viral video: Man transports huge wardrobe on bike, internet is stunned

India's Panchayati Raj system highlights strides made in women's leadership: Ruchira Kamboj

Mother polar bear cuddles with her cub, viral video will melt your heart

Meet woman, IIT graduate who was rejected 73 times, now owns 2 companies worth Rs 52000 crore, her massive net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Canadian police arrest 3 suspects in killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar: Reports

Viral video: Man transports huge wardrobe on bike, internet is stunned

India's Panchayati Raj system highlights strides made in women's leadership: Ruchira Kamboj

Side effects of drinking milk tea daily

Benefits of eating roasted chana

Benefits of rubbing ice cubes on face

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Will People Of Raebareli Accept Rahul Gandhi ? | Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Congress | BJP | Amethi

MI vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat Mumbai Indians In Their Home After 12 Years

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who quit high-paying job for acting, struggled to get Rs 200; became superstar, now earns…

This film bombed at box office, earned less than Rs 2 crore, Shraddha Kapoor was first choice, director quit filmmaking

India's biggest flop lost Rs 250 crore, derailed 2 stars; worse than Adipurush, Shamshera, Ganapath, Laal Singh Chaddha

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IAS after securing AIR…

IAS officer Abhilasha Abhinav is one such individual whose extreme hard work and determination resulted in clearing the UPSC exam twice.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 04, 2024, 06:26 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The UPSC exam is renowned as one of the toughest examinations in India, attracting thousands of aspirants each year. Its rigorous selection process and comprehensive syllabus make it a daunting challenge for many. While a majority may struggle to clear this challenging exam, there are some individuals who clear it not just once, but twice. Telangana cadre IAS officer Abhilasha Abhinav is one such individual whose extreme hard work and determination resulted in clearing the exam twice.

Abhilasha, who hails from Patna, is one such student whose academic brilliance has shone brightly throughout her school years. She topped the CBSE class 10 examination. Later, she managed to score 84% in her class 12 board results.

After school, she enrolled in the  A.S. College in Maharashtra where she pursued B.Tech. After completing her graduation, Abhilasha found a job while also embarked on the journey to become a civil servant.

Abhilasha’s first attempt at UPSC was marked with a failure in 2014. However, she did not give up and this time delved more into the preparation.

In her second attempt in 2016, she managed to clear the exam with a rank of 308 and was successful in becoming an IRS officer. However, her dream was not only limited to becoming IRS, so she again appeared for the exam.

As a result, Abhilasha again cleared the UPSC exam in 2017 and became an IAS officer after securing AIR 18.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Video: Cobra mother's protective instincts go viral as she guards nest of eggs, watch

Meet singer who married his guru's wife; affair shocked Bollywood; singer was boycotted, once ruled music scene, now...

In Fond Memory of Shri Harith Budhraja

What Is Vitrectomy? Know all about the eye surgery AAP MP Raghav Chadha has undergone in London

Naveen Koka's Approach to Cloud Architecture: Dissecting Kubernetes and Athena

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement