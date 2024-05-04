Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IAS after securing AIR…

IAS officer Abhilasha Abhinav is one such individual whose extreme hard work and determination resulted in clearing the UPSC exam twice.

The UPSC exam is renowned as one of the toughest examinations in India, attracting thousands of aspirants each year. Its rigorous selection process and comprehensive syllabus make it a daunting challenge for many. While a majority may struggle to clear this challenging exam, there are some individuals who clear it not just once, but twice. Telangana cadre IAS officer Abhilasha Abhinav is one such individual whose extreme hard work and determination resulted in clearing the exam twice.

Abhilasha, who hails from Patna, is one such student whose academic brilliance has shone brightly throughout her school years. She topped the CBSE class 10 examination. Later, she managed to score 84% in her class 12 board results.

After school, she enrolled in the A.S. College in Maharashtra where she pursued B.Tech. After completing her graduation, Abhilasha found a job while also embarked on the journey to become a civil servant.

Abhilasha’s first attempt at UPSC was marked with a failure in 2014. However, she did not give up and this time delved more into the preparation.

In her second attempt in 2016, she managed to clear the exam with a rank of 308 and was successful in becoming an IRS officer. However, her dream was not only limited to becoming IRS, so she again appeared for the exam.

As a result, Abhilasha again cleared the UPSC exam in 2017 and became an IAS officer after securing AIR 18.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.