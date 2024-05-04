Twitter
Education

CBSE class 10, 12 results soon: Board releases DigiLocker PIN, check details here

CBSE has released a circular that mentions about access codes for DigiLocker accounts of students who appeared for class 10th and 12th exams to access their Digital Academic Documents.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 04, 2024, 08:31 PM IST

article-main
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likey to release board results for class 10th and 12th after May 20. Meanwhile, CBSE has released a circular that mentions about access codes for DigiLocker accounts of students who appeared for class 10th and 12th exams to access their Digital Academic Documents. This will also allow students to download their mark sheet and passing certificates from the DigiLocker website. Students will have to enter their CBSE DigiLocker Pin to access results once released.

To download the access code file, Schools must visit the link mentioned in the Board's official circular and log in by using LOC credentials, and select login from school. After downloading the file, schools will individually share this code with students. 

Students need to collect this PIN from their respective schools as it will give them access to download their CBSE Result Mark sheets and Passing Certificate on DigiLocker.

Here’s how to check CBSE Board Results 2024 using DigiLocker

  • Visit the website, results.digilocker.gov.in
  • On the homepage, select the 'Sign In' option.
  • A new page will open in front of you.
  • Fill in important details like CBSE roll number as username and six-digit PIN shared by the board.
  • Click on 'submit'.
  • The site would ask you to then reset your password and register to access your CBSE documents.
  • After registration, students can log in on digilocker.gov.in to check results and download their mark sheets once released. 

