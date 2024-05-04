PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK look to regain winning momentum against PBKS

Cricket
Follow live score from match 53 of TATA IPL 2024 between PBKS and CSK here.
The 53rd match of IPL 2024 will be between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in Dharamsala at 3:30 PM IST. Both teams have played 10 matches each in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings have won 5 out of their 10 matches and are in the 5th position on the points table. They have 10 points with a net run rate of +0.627.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are in the 7th position on the table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.062.
In the 29 head-to-head matches between these teams, Chennai Super Kings have won 15 times, while Punjab Kings have won 14 matches.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, , Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh