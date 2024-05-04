PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK look to regain winning momentum against PBKS

Follow live score from match 53 of TATA IPL 2024 between PBKS and CSK here.

The 53rd match of IPL 2024 will be between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in Dharamsala at 3:30 PM IST. Both teams have played 10 matches each in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings have won 5 out of their 10 matches and are in the 5th position on the points table. They have 10 points with a net run rate of +0.627.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are in the 7th position on the table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.062.

In the 29 head-to-head matches between these teams, Chennai Super Kings have won 15 times, while Punjab Kings have won 14 matches.