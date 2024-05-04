Twitter
Cricket

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 53 to be played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 04, 2024, 08:05 PM IST

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are on a mission to secure their third consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff finish as they prepare to face off against fellow top-four contender Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium this Sunday.

Currently sitting in third place, LSG will have the advantage of being well-rested, having enjoyed a five-day break since their last game - a victorious match against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

On the other hand, KKR is coming off a thrilling away win against MI, propelling them to second place in the points table behind the Rajasthan Royals. The quick turnaround for KKR showcases their determination and resilience.

The upcoming match between LSG and KKR promises to be a clash of contrasting styles in T20 cricket. While KKR favors a high-risk, high-reward aggressive batting approach, LSG has remained loyal to their more conservative game plan.

Live Streaming details

The highly anticipated LSG vs KKR match is set to take place at Ekana stadium, Lucknow. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between LSG and KKR live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

Unlike many other IPL pitches, Ekana does not offer batters the same high-scoring opportunities. A score of 170-180 is typically enough for the team batting first to secure a victory. Spinners are likely to excel when bowling at this venue.

Weather report

The evening temperature in Lucknow is expected to be around 33 degrees, with a real feel of 31 degrees. The humidity is forecasted to be around 17%, and there is no chance of rain.

Predicted playing XI

LSG: KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, M Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, A Turner, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq

KKR: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc, Phil Salt (wk)

Also read| LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

