'Mumbai Indians ki kahani khatam': Ex-India star slams Hardik Pandya after MI's loss to KKR at Wankhede

Former India pacer emphasizes the need for improvement in team unity and respect for the captain.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 04, 2024, 08:51 PM IST

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed his disappointment with Hardik Pandya's decision-making during the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Pathan criticized the Mumbai Indians captain for introducing his sixth bowler at a crucial juncture, allowing the Knight Riders to make a strong comeback in the contest.

Despite Kolkata Knight Riders struggling at 57-5 within the first 10 overs after losing the toss, Pandya opted to bring in Naman Dhir, who conceded 25 runs in his three overs without taking any wickets. This decision proved costly as it laid the foundation for the 83-run partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey, ultimately leading to the visitors posting a winning total of 169.

In a video posted on Instagram, Pathan noted that it is justified to criticize Pandya for letting the Knight Riders off the hook.

 

"Mumbai Indians ki kahani khatam. Dekhiye yeh itni acchi thi paper mein, lekin usse manage nahin kiya gaya. Hardik Pandya ki kaptaani pe jo sawaal uth rahe they woh sahin they kyunki aaj dobara jab KKR ke saamne 57-5 kar diye, uske baad aap Naman Dhir ko 3 over lagaatar dene ki koi zarurat hee nahin thi. Aapko apne pramukh gendbaaz ko leke aana tha. Aap apne 6th bowler ko 3 over dala diye. Wahan pe saajhedari ban gayi thi Venkatesh Iyer aur Manish Pandey ki - 83 run ki saajhedaari."

Pathan emphasized that there is a lack of teamwork within the Mumbai Indians. He added:

"Jahan pe 150 pe all out kar sakte they wahan 170 run bana diye aur vahi difference raha. Isliye baar baar kehte hain ki aaj bhi cricket mein kaptaani ka bahut bada asar hota hai aur manage karna bahut zaroori hai jo manage nahin kiya gaya. Mumbai Indians ek jut hokar nahin khel rahi hai."

While the Mumbai Indians still have a mathematical chance of making it to the playoffs, they will need several factors to align in their favor in order to secure a spot in the postseason.

