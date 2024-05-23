Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ICJ to rule on South Africa's request against Israel's Rafah offensive tomorrow

Worst Indian film ever ended actor's career, saw court cases; it's not Jaani Dushman, Adipurush, RGV Ki Aag, Himmatwala

Meet director, was thrown out of film for advising Salman Khan, gave flops; later made 6 actors stars with just one film

Meet superstar who worked in many hit shows, earns Rs 2 lakh per episode, has now decided to quit TV due to..

Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results to be declared on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICJ to rule on South Africa's request against Israel's Rafah offensive tomorrow

Worst Indian film ever ended actor's career, saw court cases; it's not Jaani Dushman, Adipurush, RGV Ki Aag, Himmatwala

Meet director, was thrown out of film for advising Salman Khan, gave flops; later made 6 actors stars with just one film

World's most dangerous snake, not Cobra or Krait

8 effective exercises for heart  health

Superfoods that boost metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Pune Porsche Accident: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Pune Car Accident And Rahul Gandhi's Video

Meet superstar who worked in many hit shows, earns Rs 2 lakh per episode, has now decided to quit TV due to..

Meet actress who worked with Rajinikanth, Aamir, Rekha, quit acting due to shocking incident, left India, now runs..

Alia Bhatt comes out in support of pregnant Deepika Padukone after trolls bully her, call her baby bump 'fake'

HomeWorld

World

ICJ to rule on South Africa's request against Israel's Rafah offensive tomorrow

Israel has denounced South Africa's claim that it is violating the 1948 Genocide Convention, saying this makes a mockery of the crime of genocide. The court has previously rejected Israel's demand to throw out the case.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 23, 2024, 03:03 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
Reuters Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The International Court of Justice will rule on Friday on South Africa's request to order a halt to Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza, it said on Thursday.

Last week, South Africa had asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to order a halt to Israel's offensive in Gaza, and in Rafah in particular, to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people. The demand for such an emergency measure is part of a larger case brought before the Hague-based court by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide.

Israel has denounced South Africa's claim that it is violating the 1948 Genocide Convention, saying this makes a mockery of the crime of genocide. The court has previously rejected Israel's demand to throw out the case and has ordered it to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians while stopping short of ordering a halt to Israeli military operations.

South Africa asked for additional emergency measures to protect Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have been sheltering. It also asked the panel of 15 permanent judges to order Israel to allow unimpeded access to Gaza for UN officials, organisations providing humanitarian aid, journalists, and investigators. 

Israel launched its assault on Gaza erupted after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and seizing over 250 hostages according to Israeli tallies. Over 35,000 Palestinians have since been killed in the Israeli assault on Gaza, with at least 10,000 more missing, Gaza's health ministry says.

On Monday, the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, a separate court also based in The Hague, said he had requested arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defence chief, and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes. The ICC prosecutes individuals for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, while the ICJ is the highest UN body for disputes between states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

READ | 'This is strong punishment for...': China conducts military drills around Taiwan amid rising tensions

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

How will Ebrahim Raisi's death affect Iran’s ties with China and Russia?

Will not accept HC order scrapping OBC status of several classes in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Discover the latest mid range smartphone of 2024 under Rs 30000 on Amazon – power and style within reach

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function on cruise ship, attendees include..

Meet Royal family of Baroda, lives in Rs 24000 crore home, four times the size of Buckingham Palace, has assets worth..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement