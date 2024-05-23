Meet actress who worked with Rajinikanth, Aamir, Rekha, quit acting due to shocking incident, left India, now runs..

Despite working with superstars like Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, and Rekha and enjoying success, Archana Joglekar's career was cut short due to a shocking incident.

Many actors and actresses in the film industry gained immense popularity through their films but later, at the peak of their careers, quit acting and decided to live a secluded life, away from the showbiz world. Today, we will tell you about Archana Joglekar, an actress and a classical dancer who quit the film industry at the peak of her career despite working with superstars.

Archana Joglekar is the daughter of Asha Joglekar, a Kathak dancer and instructor. Her mother is the founder of Mumbai's Archana Nrityalaya. In 1999, Archana Joglekar opened a branch of this dance school in New Jersey, US.

Archana Joglekar was fond of acting but she never took it as a serious career path. She became an actress by chance through a talent hunt and went on to find success in TV and films.

Archana Joglekar made her debut with the Marathi film 'Khichdi' in which she played a supporting role. Her Hindi debut was with the film 'Mardon Mein Mard'. Some of Archana Joglekar's noted films include 'Mardanagi', 'Billu Badshah', 'Sansar', 'Baat Hai Pyar Ki', 'Aatank Hi Aatank', 'Aag Se Khelenge', 'Sansar' (Hindi), 'Eka Peksha Ek' (Marathi) and 'Anapekshit' (Marathi).

Despite working with superstars like Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, and Rekha and enjoying success, Archana Joglekar's career was cut short due to a shocking incident. While shooting for an Odia film in 1997 in Odisha, the actress managed to escape when a man tried to assault her.

After Archana Joglekar lodged a complaint, the man was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2010. However, the incident had such a huge impact on the actress that she quit acting at the peak of her career and never looked back.

Archana Joglekar married Nirmal Mulye and shifted to the US. She later got divorced but continues to live in the US, teaching dance to children at her dance school in New Jersey. She lives with her son Dhruv in the US.

READ | This superstar was once considered bigger star than Rajinikanth, acted in 150 films in 6 years, died tragically after..